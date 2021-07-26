RM3,000 Pemerkasa aid extended to MM2H licensed companies -Motac

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to extend the one-off special assistance grant of RM3,000 to 697 Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) licenced companies to alleviate the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in a statement today said MM2H companies licenced to handle domestic tourists are invited to apply through its official website http://www.motac.gov.my/pemerkasamotac2021_mm2h or the respective state offices before the closing date on Aug 31.

MOTAC said MM2H tour and travel agencies with outstanding compounds under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) or the Tourism Vehicle Licencing Act 1999 (Act 594) are also eligible for the grant.

For more information on the eligibility criteria, refer to MOTAC official website.

According to Motac the RM3,000 financial assistance for the MM2H companies comes under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) which was one of the initiatives launched by the ministry.

Last March, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a one-off special assistance grant of RM3,000 for over 5,000 travel agencies registered under Motac.

Motac was earlier reported to have completed a full report on MM2H implementation review to be presented to the Cabinet to enable the programme to be reactivated.-Bernama