RM30m ang pow for two who hit Toto jackpots

PETALING JAYA: Two lucky winners from Negri Sembilan and Selangor received their Chinese New Year ang pow from Sports Toto jackpots totalling RM30.3 million.

The first winner from Negri Sembilan won the RM22.9 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Jan 29 by buying advance draw ticket.

The 64-year-old winner, who came to collect his “ang pow” on the eve of Chinese New Year told Sports Toto that this was actually not his first big winnings as he had won RM850,000 in 2017 by playing Toto 4D game.

“God of Fortune came again and brought me this wealth totalling RM22.9 million. The entire family was extremely happy when we learned that we won the jackpot,” he said.

The winner, who is a wet market wholesaler, said he always bought advance draw tickets so that he did not have to go to the outlet to bet on every draw day.

“My pair of winning numbers – 1833 was my lucky number whereas 9148 was a randomly-picked number. In fact, this was the first time I bet on this combination,” he added.

On top of the whopping RM22,910,572.05 jackpot, his System 4 ticket, which allowed him to bet 4 sets of numbers in a ticket for better winning chances, had also won him an additional RM672.

The winner said he had bought a new car and invested in unit trust with his previous big winnings in 2017 and he planned to put his new found wealth in fixed deposit.

The second winner from Selangor won the RM7.4 million Star Toto 6/50 Jackpot 1 on 10 February 2019.

The 49-year-old winner, who is a sundry shop owner, said he was not a regular player but he just wanted to try his luck during Chinese New Year by betting his wife’s car registration number and his ideal numbers – 5, 11, 18, 20, 21 & 31.

“I live simple life and I work hard for my family but I had never thought that I could become a millionaire in my entire life.

“Since it’s Chinese New Year, many including myself would try our luck to buy numbers and this new year is definitely the greatest new year for me,” he said.

He won RM7,411,199.85 and an additional RM66,040 with a System 11 ticket that allowed him to bet up to 11 numbers.

On his plans on using the winnings, he said he would put the money in fixed deposit for his children’s education expense.