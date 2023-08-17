RM3.15m allocated for upgrade of seven health clinics in Malacca

MALACCA: Seven dilapidated health clinics (KK) in Malacca are being upgraded at a cost of about RM3.15 million through an allocation under Budget 2023, said State Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman.

He said the clinics involved are Peringgit KK in Malacca Tengah, Felda Bukit Senggeh KK, Kemendor KK and Umbai KK in Jasin, as well as Alor Gajah KK, Durian Daun KK and Durian Tunggal KK in Alor Gajah.

He said all the health clinics which are over 30 years old are in need of upgradation to cope with the growing population in the areas.

“So far, the project to upgrade the clinics is going smoothly and works are expected to be completed by the end of October this year.

“The upgrade for the clinics are in accordance with current needs and the state Health Department will assess the condition of each health facility in the state from time to time before applying for an allocation from the Health Ministry (MOH), “ he told reporters here today after inspecting the project site for Bukit Rambai KK with Kelebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

Meanwhile, Lim said the Bukit Rambai KK, which is almost 60 years old, has been planned to be upgraded in 2026 at a cost of over RM35 million.

He said the project to upgrade the clinic to category three involved the construction of a new building on a 1.82-hectare site in front of the existing clinic.

The construction of the new building will come with several new services such as imaging or X-ray and physiotherapy while the dental, laboratory and pharmacy services would be extended.

“This clinic was built in 1963 as a Mother and Child Clinic and to provide outpatient services in addition to dental treatment.

“So far, the land acquisition process involving three lots in the area, has been completed and work on the development plan for the clinic will begin next year before an application for allocation is submitted to the MOH,“ he said. -Bernama