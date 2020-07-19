RM320m requested to build 3,000 units of homes worth RM75k each

GERIK: Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will request to the federal government a RM320 million allocation for building 3,000 units of People-Friendly Homes (RMR) 2020 next year.

He said the latest model of RMR 2020 is in high demand, especially among the B40 group given that these houses have modern designs, a RM 20,000 rebate from the government and a low price of RM57,000 per unit.

“Applicants will only require to pay a monthly installment of RM300,“ he told a press conference after the Jom Raikan RMR 2020 programme here yesterday.

At the event, 15 successful RMR 2020 applicants from the Gerik parliamentary constituency obtained their offer letters and four of the home scheme owners received contributions from SPNB through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Ismail said the construction of houses under the RMR scheme would give the opportunity to the people especially those in rural areas to own a house.

On the repayment arrears by SPNB loan borrowers, he said the default rate stood at four per cent only. - Bernama