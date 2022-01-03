RM33 mln approved via BSN micro loan for post-flood recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: For the purpose of post-flood economic recovery, a total of RM33 million out of RM93 million Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) micro loan applications for households have been approved until Jan 1 since it was launched on Dec 27, 2021, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

For the GLC Disaster Recovery Network (GDRN) contribution, 60 per cent of the contribution amounting to RM58 million has also been successfully implemented, he said in a statement after chairing the Special Meeting of the Post-Flood Management Task Force for the Northeast Monsoon Disaster 2021/2022 and receiving a briefing on the status of actions from the six clusters that have been established to manage the post-flood initiative.

Following the government’s announcement on the provision of electrical goods purchase vouchers, Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will use the Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) mechanism where recipients can start making purchases at selected premises or online starting Jan 7, 2022.

On the same date, discounts and vehicle repair vouchers will also apply for repairs from Dec 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, applications for Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Disaster Relief Loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have started to open for applications on Dec 27, 2021.

“Applications for a moratorium of up to six months for existing loans can be made starting Dec 19, 2021,“ he explained.

As for the TEKUN loan for MSMEs which was announced on Dec 20, 2021, he said the implementation had already started on Jan 1, 2022 involving a fund of RM30 million.

Apart from that, for the Public Infrastructure Cleaning and Repair initiative, funds amounting to RM25 million have also been allocated to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs, he added. - Bernama