PETALING JAYA: A total of 788 Macau scam cases were reported in this district from January this year up to yesterday involving losses totalling RM33.4 million.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din also noted that the amount lost last year was recorded at RM19.3 million from 752 cases.

“The public are urged to be wary and not easily influenced by sweet talks by the Macau scam syndicate,” he told reporters at a DVD and VCD disposal event in Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, here today.

He said good Internet access in Petaling Jaya could be a factor that causes the high number of Macau scam victims.

During the programme, Mohd Zani witnessed the disposal of 90,104 DVDs and VCDs worth RM450,000 seized from 2003 to 2016.

He said the disposal of the case items will be done in stages. - Bernama