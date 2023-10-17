RM340,000 sponsorship for beauty pageant

PETALING JAYA: Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur will spend RM340,000 to sponsor the Miss CosmoWorld 2023 international beauty pageant.

Victor Lye, CEO of Mygres Ceramiche, which owns the hotel, said it will host the contest finalists during the event from Nov 15 to Dec 4.

“As the official partner, our hotel will provide contestants with spacious rooms, sumptuous meals and access to hotel facilities for training and relaxation.

“There will also be several pageant events, including the talent show and press conferences being held at the hotel.”

Lye said the pageant would help to boost tourism and shopping in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to its pre-pandemic numbers.

“Everyone knows Malaysia just recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this event would help promote the country in the region.

“Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur is the first hotel under the ‘Hyatt Place’ brand in Malaysia, and the first internationally branded hotel in Bukit Jalil.”

Miss CosmoWorld founder Carrie Lee said this year’s pageant is the seventh edition and aims to promote tourism, culture and heritage through its ambassadors.

“The pageant will feature about 30 international contestants who will compete for the coveted crown and a cas’h prize of US$100,000 (RM474,000).

“The contestants will be trained at Hyatt Place and we are confident the hotel will provide an exceptional experience to our finalists and make them feel at home.

“The training will result in a contestant who can represent the best of women empowerment and intelligence,” she said.

The sponsorship signing agreement was witnessed by Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.