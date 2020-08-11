RM350 per head to bring illegals from Rantau Panjang to Selayang

KOTA BARU: A smuggling agent carrying nine Thai illegal immigrants in a luxury vehicle was arrested by a team from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) in Kampung Bagus, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas at 6am yesterday.

Based on information, all the illegals were to be sent to Selayang, Selangor and “unloaded” there using a Toyota Alphard multipurpose vehicle (MPV) as a cover to avoid detection by the authorities.

PGA9 commanding officer, Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the investigation found that the 30-year-old smuggling agent received RM350 for each illegal to be sent to the destination.

He said the arrest was made after the PGA9 Strike Force team, patrolling the Jalan Lubok Gong area, near the Adam illegal base in Rantau Panjang, saw a Toyota Alphard being driven in a suspicious manner.

The PGA9 team tried to stop the vehicle but its driver sped off before stopping at a road shoulder in Kampung Bagus, Rantau Panjang.

“The PGA9 members checked the vehicle and found the nine men suspected to be foreigners. A body search found that they did not possess any illegal items on them.

“The driver of the MPV said the nine men had entered the country through the Bilal Dollah illegal base and were to be sent to Selayang,“ he said.

Nor Azizan said the smuggling agent and illegals were then taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action.

“This case is being investigated under Section 26 (J) of ATIPSOM Act 2012 and Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he added. — Bernama