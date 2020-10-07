RM352.9 million Covid-19 Musa’adah aid distributed from March to September

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM352.9 million Covid-19 Musa’adah assistance were distributed nationwide by agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) from March 18 to Sept 18.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said the aid had been distributed to 10 target groups in various forms.

‘’The 10 groups include the homeless, B40, tithe recipients, Muslim converts, frontline staff, students, non-governmental bodies, Orang Asli and the disabled,’’ he said when tabling report cards for August 2020 for agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

The report cards were attached in an update on his Facebook today.

Zulfifli is currently undergoing treatment in hospital after he was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday.

Meanwhile, he hoped that the 2020-2024 Federal Territories Mosques Mobilisation Plan (Pelan Pengimarahan Masjid-masjid Wilayah Persekutuan 2020-2024) would become the pioneer towards effort for an integrated mobilisation nationwide.

He said in the context of mobilisation (pengimarahan), it comprised of two aspects, namely, building the mosque and making visiting it into a custom.

“The mobilisation of mosque means to perform prayers and to uphold the greatness of Islam, not just making the mosque a place to perform specific ibadah (worship) activities, but also to spread Islamic teachings,” he said.

He said mobilisation the mosque also meant constantly mobilising its congregation, preserving and cleaning it, repairing in the event of damage and making up for shortcomings.-Bernama