KUCHING: Police have issued compound notices totalling RM3.6 million for violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the Kuching police administrative district during the Movement Control Order 3.0 as of Friday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 1,382 compound notices had been issued since May, with the most common offences being leaving home outside the permissible hours (383 cases), not practising physical distancing (279), not wearing face masks (173), having more than permitted number of occupants in vehicles (136), failing to register MySejahtera (129) and doing activities at public places (79).

“There were also violations of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (58 cases), premises operating without permission (39), visiting premises operating without permission (22), crossing districts without authorisation (17) and other offences (67),” he said in a statement today. — Bernama