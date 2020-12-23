RM36.6 mln income distribution for ASN to benefit 1.21 mln unitholders

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared a total income distribution payout of RM36.6 million for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, which translates into 2.02 sen per unit for its first variable price fund, Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN).

This reflects a dividend yield of 3.18 percent based on the expected Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as at Dec 31, 2020, it said.

“The total payout will benefit 1.21 million unit holders with more than 1.8 billion units. As at Nov 30, 2020, ASN recorded a net income of RM44.3 million for the first 11 months of its financial year,” it said in a statement here, today.

The computation of the income distribution for ASN is based on units held as at Dec 31, 2020.

The income distribution will be re-invested into additional units and automatically credited into the unitholders’ accounts on Jan 1, 2021, based on the NAV per unit as at Dec 31, 2020.

Transactions at all ASNB branches and agents have been temporarily suspended from Dec 22, 2020 to Jan 3, 2021 to facilitate the computation of income distribution.

Unitholders may check and update their accounts via www.myasnb.com.my or the myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches and its agents nationwide when transactions resume on Jan 4, 2021.

ASNB is a wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB). — Bernama