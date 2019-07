MELAKA: Melaka state government agencies and subsidiaries have inked nine collaboration agreements with local companies involving investments worth more than RM374.35 million in tourism–related projects to boost the state’s tourism industry here today.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the projects include the upgrading and enhancement of facilities as well as the production of tourism–related products.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of the agreements, he said the agencies involved were the Melaka River and Beach Development Corporation and its subsidiary, Sungai Melaka Ventures Sdn Bhd (SMVSB); Menara Taming Sari Bhd, Planetarium Melaka Sdn Bhd and Ayer Keroh Country Club Bhd.

The companies were River Impression Sdn Bhd (RISB), Axtrium Biosis Sdn Bhd, Newstar Pavilion Sdn Bhd, Tun Fatimah Riverside Hotel Management Sdn Bhd, Pilihan Lampiran Sdn Bhd, Rezhal Enterprise, First Reliance Target Sdn Bhd and NCT Green City Sdn Bhd.

The tenure for the agreements range from two to thirty years.

One of the agreements signed today was between the Melaka River and Beach Development Corporation, SMVSB and RISB for the installation and maintenance of lights along the Melaka river.

SMVSB had also signed a 30–year agreement with Pilihan Lampiran Sdn Bhd involving an investment of RM120 million to introduce a debit card which could be used for various financial transactions and the setting up of various digital technology, including Cloud server system, Artificial Intelligence centre, Next Generation data centre infrastructure and a facial recognition system.

Meanwhile, Planetarium Melaka Sdn Bhd and First Reliance Target Sdn Bhd had signed a privatisation cum concession agreement worth RM200 million for the redevelopment of the Melaka Planetarium Adventure Science Centre. — Bernama