RM38m cash and 200kg gold seized while ‘Datuk’ arrested

PETALING JAYA: A multi-agency raid saw an estimated RM38 million in cash and approximately 200kg worth of gold seized.

The raid also saw a ‘Datuk’ businessman and his accomplices arrested on Monday.

A source told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that the operation led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided a syndicate linked to corruption, breach of trust, smuggling, and under-declaration of taxes while simultaneous raids were conducted at 34 locations around the Klang Valley.

It was reported that gold valued at RM60 million was seized during the operation apart from seizing 17 luxury cars.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Income Tax Act 1967, and Customs Act 1967.

Codenamed Op 82S, the operation is the first conducted under the Multi-Agency Task Force, which is chaired by the attorney-general.