RM3m subsidy for 17 community rehab centres in Melaka

MELAKA: The Melaka Social Welfare Department (JKM) will disburse RM3.04 million as subsidy for 17 Community Rehabilitation Centres (PPDK) in the state for a period of one year starting in March.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin said the allocation is to help cover costs incurred by the centres in providing services and training for people with disabilities (PwD) such as salaries for supervisors, staff, monthly allowance of RM150 for PwD trainees, rental and utility bills.

“The allocation is expected to ease their management costs even though it is not sufficient because their operation requires considerable expenditure.

“We hope these centres will also source for additional funds from private or corporate companies,” she said here today after closing the state Mini Carnival for PPDK, which was also attended by Social Welfare Department director Burhanuddin Bachik.

Kalsom said the state also plans to create an adoption programme involving private or corporate companies so that more activities can be held to benefit the disabled.

She advised parents to register their disabled children at the centres so that they can undergo rehabilitation programmes and training as well as education.

“So far, we have about 450 PwDs registered at 17 centres in Melaka,” she added. - Bernama