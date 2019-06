KUCHING: A total of RM4.31 billion has been allocated as of June 23 this year for the implementation of 631 federal government’s projects in Sarawak under the 11th Malaysia Plan, according to Works Minister Baru Bian (pix).

However, Baru, who is also the joint-chairman of the State Action Council Committee (MTNG) representing the federal government, said the overall progress of the federal projects was slow and stood at 16.5% with only RM711 million from the allocation were spent.

In fact, he said there were six ‘sick’ or behind schedule projects, including the Sri Aman new hospital project worth RM176.27 million, the Immigration Post and quarters in Ba’kelalan (RM14.98 million), the access road to Baleh Dam (RM1.419 billion) and facilities improvement at SMK Lutong in Miri (RM23.14 million).

“Cooperation and coordination among all the state and federal government agencies, especially those involved in utilities and site work permit approval should be improved, especially in their monitoring aspects so that the projects could be completed as planned,” he told a press conference after co-chairing the MTNG meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas representing the Sarawak government, here today.

Baru said besides the sick projects, 442 other projects were on schedule, 69 were completed, eight were in the planning stage, 102 were ahead of schedule and four were under KIV (keep in view).

On the MTNG meeting today, the minister said it was aimed at ensuring the implementation of the federal government’s policy, programme and projects, especially under the five-year Malaysia Plan and the government’s current initiatives, could be coordinated and monitored in an efficient and holistic manner with the cooperation from the state government.

“The commitment given by both parties proved the strong cooperation and determination of the state and federal governments to ensure the development agenda in Sarawak continued to be given priority by all quarters,” he said.

Uggah said he agreed with Baru that projects that were being implemented jointly by the federal and state governments should not be politicised.

“The most important thing is that both of us are committed to seeing Sarawak receives as much project allocation as possible, especially since we are lagging in a number of sectors and we do hope this can be addressed in future,” he added. - Bernama