RM4 mln allocated to upgrade Melawati Bazaar

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM4 million has been allocated to develop and upgrade the Melawati Bazaar, here, which will benefit 81 hawkers and small traders, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said.

He said the project was part of efforts to speed up the country’s economic recovery process following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“...Better infrastructure will help hawkers and small traders increase their revenue while providing better quality services and products to consumers in the future.

“For the time being, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) is looking for a suitable location to be used as a temporary business site,“ he told reporters after meeting members of the Taman Melawati Traders and Residents Association, here, today.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Gombak MP, also said the government was working to increase domestic investments and local economic activities.

At the same time, he said a total of RM2.6 million and RM1.1 million were approved respectively for the project to expand the Al-khairiah Au3 mosque and Darussaadah Au1c surau to accommodate the growing number of congregants.

-Bernama