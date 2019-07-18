RM400,000 worth of contraband seized in Klang, five men arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested five men and seized 2,710 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth about RM400,000 in an operation in Klang, Selangor near here, yesterday.

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the local men aged between 29 and 57 were detained by the Special Intelligence and Investigation Division under the department.

“In the (operation codenamed) Ops Asap, the police seized cash of RM49,040 and two Toyota Hilux as well as a Proton Waja.

“The police also seized 87 pieces of fake customs duty stickers,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the group was believed to be active around the Klang Valley, with two of them having criminal records.

All of them have been remanded for seven days from today, and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama