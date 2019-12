JOHOR BARU: A total of RM40,000 in workers’ salary was snatched by two unknown men in an incident near a bank in Taman Nusantara, Gelang Patah, near Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

The incident occurred at about 3.30pm when a 32-year old contractor, who had just taken out the cash from the bank was walking towards his car, parked at the road side nearby a convenience store.

The victim was then approached by the two suspects on a motorcycle.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said one of the suspects came down from the motorcycle and stopped the victim from entering his car.

“Suddenly one of the suspects took out a knife-like object and pointed it to the victim, before ordering him to take out all the money and stuff in his sling bag.

“Out of fear, the victim took out all the stuff inside the bag and the suspects immediately snatched the sling bag as well as a gold necklace the victim was wearing before escaping,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi said besides money, the victim also lost a few valuables such as wallet, identity card, driver’s licence, bank card and credit card in the incident.

He said efforts to track down and detain the suspects were actively underway.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 Penal Code for armed gang-robbery. — Bernama