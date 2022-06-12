RM410.39m irrigation system to boost Kota Belud agricultural sector: Ronald

KOTA BELUD: The government is developing an irrigation and drainage system in the district at a cost of RM410.39 million to address water problems as well as to boost the agricultural sector in the area, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said this covers 17 development projects and involves upgrading the irrigation and drainage system, construction of the main canals and roads as well as other infrastructure, which is expected to be completed by 2030.

“The development of this infrastructure will definitely benefit the farmers in terms of increasing the yield and meeting the Sabah rice self-sufficiency level (SSL) targets of 60 per cent ... which is currently stand at 24 per cent,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Large-Scale SMART Padi Field (SMART SBB) programme and the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Complex in Kampung Jawi-Jawi, here today.

SMART SBB programme in Kota Belud is under the supervision of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas), involving a total of 40 farmers with a cultivation area of ​​45 hectares.

“I am confident that the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) and this leading company will be the starting point to change the landscape of the local paddy and rice industry.

“The implementation of SMART SBB will increase the productivity of the country’s paddy and rice production through the involvement of the leading company... the initiative will help increase farmers’ income as well as reduce dependence on middlemen,” he said.

Ronald said one of the initiatives was the SMART SBB which was specifically designed as a new direction for the country’s paddy and rice sector, to increase productivity in achieving 75 per cent SSL for rice, as stipulated in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) thus reducing dependence on import.

“SMART SBB has been proven to increase the average paddy yield per hectare in Selangor and Sarawak. For the recent season in Sekinchan, Selangor, paddy areas of more than 100 hectares have managed to increase the average yield almost 3 times, from 2.5 metric tonnes per hectare to eight to 10 metric tonnes per hectare,” he said.

At the event, Ronald also announced the government’s allocation of RM36 million in 2022 for the construction of the IADA Complex in Kota Belud.

“The development project, expected to be completed during the 12MP period, is divided into two stages, namely earthworks and the construction of the complex,” he added. - Bernama