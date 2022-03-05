RM4.11 bln boost telecommunication infrastructure in Johor

BATU PAHAT: A sum of RM4.11 billion has been allocated to enhance the telecommunication infrastructure and digital network throughout Johor, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said it involved Phase One of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) programme costing RM589 million which is being implemented and Phase Two which will start early next year.

“Johor has great potential in the creative industry and also in the aspect of participation by micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the digital programme which is a priority for the government now.

“It will also enable Johor to move forward by fully tapping the digital economy so that the telecommunication infrastructure in Johor can be upgraded,“ he told a news conference after launching the Riuh Ek! Keluarga Malaysia programme at Arena Warna in Ayer Hitam here tonight.

He said apart from this, 222 new transmitting towers in Johor would be upgraded while 109 transmitters had been built and 113 are under construction.

“At the moment, the ministry is targeting to give 413,000 houses or premises access to fibre optic service, which sees 246,901 having been completed and 166,593 in the building process.

“Johor will get among the most Point of Presence (PoP) at 623 PoP, involving an estimated expenditure of RM934 million, and this will prepare Johor to move ahead as the state on the front rank not only in the creative industry but also digital economy,” he added.

Earlier, Annuar visited stalls selling creative products, snacks, fruits, art and music presentations, creative workshop, art exhibition and sales kiosks, and mingled with those attending the Riuh Ek! programme.

Ayer Hitam in Johor is the first location of the Program Riuh Keluarga Malaysia tour in 2022.

The three-day programme, which ends tomorrow, is aimed at empowering and supporting local creative entrepreneurs and art practitioners.

The programme, organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, is also aimed at rejuvenating the local creative industry landscape, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in early 2020. - Bernama