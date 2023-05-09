RM41m for renovation of 2,940 Prison Dept’s staff quarters

SUNGAI BULOH: A total of 2,940 staff quarters of the Prison Department nationwide are being renovated involving an allocation of RM41 million, said the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons (Management) Abd Kadir Rais.

In thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for providing the allocation last July, he said the renovation of the quarters would boost the spirit of the Prison Department’s staff.

This will also have a positive impact on the quality of their work, he said after the handing over of the keys for phase 1 of the staff quarters at the Sungai Buloh Prison, here today.

According to Abd Kadir, the renovation work involves 102 projects.

“Ten of the projects have been completed and they included two projects each at Taiping Prison and Labuan Correctional Centre.

“The others are at Kemunting Correctional Centre, Sungai Buloh Prison, Muar Rehabilitation Centre, Penor Prison in Kuantan, Henry Gurney School in Keningau and the Henry Gurney School in Telok Mas,“ he said.

Abd Kadir said the work progress of the other 45 projects has achieved more than 50 per cent, while work on the remaining project would start soon. - Bernama