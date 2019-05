KUALA LUMPUR: RM42 million from the account of Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd was transferred into two personal accounts belonging to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Affin Bank branch The Curve, manager Noorhayati Mohd Yunus, 44, confirmed in the High Court today that the transfers were based on Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd’s Affin Bank statements for the period between Jan 1, 2014 and Dec 31, 2015.

“Three transfers from Ihsan Perdana’s Affin account number 106180001108 were RM27 million and RM5 million on Dec 26, 2014, and RM10 million on Feb 10, 2015.

“I am referring to the remittance application and confirm that all the money were credited into two AmPrivate Banking 1MY and MY accounts with the numbers 2112022011880 and 2112022011906 (belonging to Najib),“ she said.

She said this during her examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei on the 13th day of the trial. Najib is facing seven charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42.

Earlier when referred to Ihsan Perdana’s business account application forms, the 30th witness confirmed that the authorised signatories for the accounts were Datuk Abdul Aziz Ismail, 67, and Datuk Dr. Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, 58.

Shamsul was present in court for the identification process by Noorhayati.

The witness also confirmed that Ihsan Perdana or Gem Horizon Sdn Bhd, as it was originally known had three accounts in Affin Bank and two were still active to date.

“Gem Horizon Sdn Bhd’s account was opened on Aug 5, 2011, while two other accounts under Ihsan Perdana, on Jan 5, 2012 and June 1, 2012.

“On Oct 24, 2011, Gem Horizon was changed to Ihsan Perdana. I confirm that Form 13 of the Companies Act 1965 (application to change the company’s name) was received from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd together with the company’s application to open accounts in Affin Bank on Jan 5, 2015,“ she said.

Ihsan Perdana handles SRC International Berhad’s corporate social responsibility.

Noorhayati told the court that a total of RM50 million was banked into the account of Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd in stages between 2014 and 2015.

“I refer to the account statement under the name Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd for the period between Jan 1, 2014 and Dec 31, 2015.

“I confirm that RM40 million was banked in on Dec 24, 2014; RM5 million on Feb 5, 2015 and RM5 million on Feb 6, 2015,“ she said.

Under cross-examination by Najib’s counsel Farhan Read, she said she did not know whether or not the money transferred from Gandingan Mentari to Ihsan Perdana’s accounts were from SRC International.

Farhan Read: Do you know whether the source of the money was SRC International?

Noorhayati: I don’t know.

Meanwhile, Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s request for the trial tomorrow to start later than scheduled.

The lawyer said he had to appear before the Court of Appeal for decision on Najib’s appeal to disqualify former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team in his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) cases.

“We will come back here straight away after the case in the Court of Appeal,“ he said.

The prosecution did not object to Muhammad Shafee’s request.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds totalling RM42 million. — Bernama