MELAKA: The Melaka government will give a one-off payment of RM200 to 216 active trishaw riders in the state to help ease their burden following the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the one-off incentive amounting to RM43,200 would be given to trishaw riders who contribute to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

He said the incentive was following the one-off payment of RM600 channelled by the federal government under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package on April 1.

“Trishaw riders are among those affected by the pandemic and 53 percent of trishaw riders in Melaka depend entirely on the income from riding trishaws,” he told reporters after handing-over the incentive and food kits to the riders at the Melaka Museum Corporation Auditorium here yesterday.

Apart from that, he said the state government had also allocated financial assistance of RM33,000 for SKSPS contributions to 216 trishaw riders starting Oct 1. — Bernama