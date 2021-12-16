RM45 mln for clean water supply in Gedong — Abang Jo

GEDONG: The Sarawak government has allocated RM45 million for the supply of clean water in several villages in the Gedong district, in an effort to ensure that rural areas can enjoy clean and treated water supply.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said among the areas that benefit from the initiative are Kampung Lubok Punggor, Kampung Bangka Semong, Lubok Buntin, Tanjung Sap and Kampung Benat Hilir.

“...the clean water supply is sourced from Kuching. Alhamdulillah, finally we are able to achieve what we have dreamed of in Lubok Punggor,” he said at the launch of the clean water supply in Kampung Lubok Punggor here today.

In addition, he said the state government would improve the internet infrastructure in Gedong, especially in the interior area, to ensure that rural areas receive the benefits of the spillover effects of the digital economy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the passing of the constitutional amendments based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) by more than two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat gave a clear signal that the government was serious about the development aspect in Sarawak.

He added that the recognition given by the federal government through the amendments was proof that the development agenda remained a priority. — Bernama