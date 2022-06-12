RM45m youth centre to be built in Paya Keladi: Reezal Merican

KEPALA BATAS: A new youth centre worth RM45 million will be developed in an area of ​​more than 10 hectares in the Paya Keladi in the near future and is expected to be completed in two years.

Kepala Batas Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said the construction cost of the youth centre had been approved and was currently at the Finance Ministry level.

“The youth centre will have all the facilities for the locals to have recreational activities. It will have a modern mini-stadium equipped with floodlights, a synthetic pitch, a track, a regular field for race training, and an indoor arena for sports such as basketball and badminton.

“What is interesting is that there is an e-sport (electronic sports) arena that has international standard facilities. If there is any tournament in Penang at the international level, then it can be organised at this youth centre,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the eSports Youth Cabin at the Wisma UMNO in Kepala Batas here, last night.

Reezal Merican said the youth centre would also be equipped with accommodation or cabin-like hostels as well as a ‘hipster’ cafe.

“The youth centre will make Kepala Batas equipped with various facilities that are friendly to young people. The RM45 million cost has been approved and I expect the groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be carried out this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the eSport Youth Cabin, he said the initiative was launched to make Kepala Batas youth-friendly, as well as to encourage grassroots sports talent development.

He said among the facilities that will be provided here were a PlayStation, a computer with the latest gaming specifications and a production studio that gave young people the opportunity to develop their interest as professional electronic sports players.

“I hope this initiative will not only inject interest but also encourage the youth here to be more serious in this high-value industry,” he said. - Bernama