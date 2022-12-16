RM4.6 billion in revenue collected by JPJ as of Dec 11

MALACCA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has collected RM4.6 billion in revenue as of Dec 11, exceeding the target of RM4.12 billion this year.

Its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said collections were recorded through payments at 15 JPJ headquarters station counters and 66 branch offices, in addition to 22 branches at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) as well as JPJ Mobile counters (JPJ mobile) and self-service kiosk.

“If you look at the revenue, about RM12 million is collected every day across the country and the highest revenue collected is through the Motor Vehicle Licence, namely RM2.63 billion, based on records up to October.

“This is followed by revenue collection for Driving Licences amounting to RM483 million, JPJ e-BID (RM421 million), Vehicle Registration Fees (RM134 million) and Settlement Fees Without Trial (RM119 million),“ he told reporters at Tiang Dua, Ayer Molek here yesterday.

Earlier, he attended the JPJ academy appreciation ceremony with the media which was also attended by JPJ Melaka director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff and JPJ Academy director Mohamad Kifli Ma Hasan.

Meanwhile, Zailani said JPJ had implemented an automated driving licence testing system or ‘e-Testing’ across the country since the middle of this year, to overcome the backlog at driving institutes.

He said the ‘e-Testing’ system was more efficient and fast in terms of issuing approvals in addition to reducing the number of JPJ invigilators required on the field.

“So we can mobilise JPJ invigilators for enforcement tasks and others by having e-testing. Previously, when done manually, each officer would have six to seven candidates.

“Through this e-testing system, the driving institute can take in more learners and issue licences faster and this indirectly reduces the problem of candidates having to wait for their turn to take their licences due to the Covid-19 movement restrictions previously,“ he said.

He added that the results of the Inspection and Safety Audit (JISA) involving the lorry driver in an accident in Gerik, Perak, last October would be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

He said the decision on the revocation of the vehicle’s permit and its duration will be notified by APAD while the revocation of the driver’s licence and prosecution will be handled by the police in court,“ he said.

The media had reported on Dec 13 that Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a statement on his Facebook page ordered JPJ and APAD to take action against the driver and the lorry company involved in the accident in Gerik that resulted in the death of a baby. - Bernama