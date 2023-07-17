RM4.61m allocation for Penang BSAR will further develop religious schools

GEORGE TOWN: The RM4.61 million allocation for the Penang Public Religious School Assistance (BSAR) this year, as announced by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, yesterday, will empower and develop religious schools in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who is also the state Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) chairman, said that the allocation announced could also improve the religious education institutions, in continuing their roles in spreading religious knowledge to children in the state.

“I, on behalf of the state government, would like to say thank you to the Prime Minister (Anwar) who has always helped and is concerned about religious education in this state, and we hope this allocation for this year will further boost religious education for our children.

“This allocation proves that the government is committed and concerned about the development of Islam in this state, and we are determined to continue to develop religious schools here,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an allocation of RM4.61 million this year for Penang BSAR, in an effort to strengthen religious education institutions in the state.

Anwar was reported to have said that the allocation covers Fardhu Ain (KAFA) Class (RM1.37 million); Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat or SRAR (RM541,740) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat or SMAR (RM394,750).

A total of RM191,740 was approved for tahfiz schools; RM184,700 (government-aided schools or Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK); RM160,000 (pondok institutions); and RM63,830 (Islamic kindergartens or TADIS).

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that the Penang government had also approved RM500,000 for KAFA Menengah (Penang Islamic Foundation or YIPP) and RM1.2 million (Penang Zakat).

Meanwhile, YIPP chief executive officer, Mohd Fitri Ibrahim, when contacted by Bernama, said that YIPP expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister, who showed concern towards the development of Islamic education for Muslim youth in Penang.

He said that the allocation was a recognition to the state government in its efforts to dignify Islamic education led by YIPP.

“I hope these efforts through the Kafa Menengah, to instil good morals among Muslim youths, will be adopted by other states. This is because the programme has proved to provide great benefits to Muslim youths,” he said.

Elaborating further, Mohd Fitri said that the state government, through YIPP, has been innovative by introducing KAFA for secondary school students in 2020, as a continuation of Islamic education from KAFA at the primary school level.

He said that the Penang KAFA Menengah focused on Form 1 to Form 4 students who are studying in secondary schools, and one of the main emphases at the Penang KAFA Menengah is to study the Quran.

“This is aimed at ensuring that all Muslim youths in Penang read the Quran with ease. The main uniqueness of the KAFA Menengah classes is that they are held three times a week at the mosque, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

“Teenagers who follow the KAFA Menengah classes will first attend the congregational Maghrib and Isyak prayers at the mosque. In this way, youths will be brought closer to the institution of the mosque, and indirectly, this will produce teenagers who love going to the mosque,” he added.

According to him, Penang KAFA Menengah is currently implemented in 13 mosques statewide, with a total of 600 students, assisted by 40 teachers and YIPP, in synergy with Penang Zakat. The programme is in the process of being expanded to 50 mosques statewide. -Bernama