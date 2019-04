KUALA LUMPUR: An Ambank manager told the High Court here today that RM4 billion from the account of Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) were transferred into the account of SRC International Sdn Bhd in 2011 and 2012.

Ambank Manager of Remittance Unit at Wisma Amfisrt, Petaling Jaya, Wedani Senen, 45, the first transaction was on Aug 29, 2011.

The 24th prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei, who showed her the Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (Rentas) on the transfer in SRC International account number ending 9736 for verification.

Sulaiman: Based on the Rentas system, explain the transfer of this RM2 billion?

Wedani : Through the confirmation advice, two Rentas invoices show transfer of funds from Kumpulan Wang Persaraan into an AmIslamicaccount belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd on Aug 29, 2011.

Wedani explained that the RM2 billion was transferred through four transactions of RM500 million in each transaction.

Referring to the Rentas system on SRC bank statement with number ending 0650, she said RM2 billion was transferred from KWAP account to SRC account on March 28, 2012.

Asked why there there were four transactions on Aug 29, 2011, she said the amount of transaction permitted to be handled by the manager through the bank system was RM500 million.

Sulaiman: Why is it that in another transaction, there was RM2 billion transferred into SRC’s account, and there was only one receipt for for only one transaction?

Wedani : It is because the money we received from KWAP was at 5.40pm and Bank Negara closed at 6pm. So, it has to be transferred in one lump sum.

Sulaiman: This transaction required approval by the senior manager?

Wedani : Yes

Sulaiman : All the money transactions by KWAP were successfully transferred?

Wedani : Yes

Asked by Sulaiman on Rentas and SWIFT, Wedani said Rentas is for transfer of local currency from one bank to another in the country, while SWIFT handles deposits and withdrawals for payment abroad.

She said as manager at Rentas, she would ensure instructions on Rentas deposits are credited into the customers’ accounts or to other units, and instruction by the customers processed on the same day.

Sulaiman : Who use the Rentas system at Ambank?

Wedani: Remittance centre staff, after they receive from the branch or corporate customer.

Sulaiman: Corporate customer, who are they?

Wedani : VVIP customers who have Relation Managers. They also have high value transaction of RM1 million and above.

Sulaiman: Normal customers do not use Rentas?

Wedani: They can use under retail with minimum transaction of RM10,000.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Thursday. — Bernama