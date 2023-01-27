RM5 Menu Rahmah for hardcore poor

BANGI: The government will soon introduce ‘Menu Rahmah’, which offers meals priced at RM5 and below specifically for the hardcore poor, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He said the menu, which includes rice, chicken or fish and vegetables, will be introduced after the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association and the Malaysian Tomyam Operators Association, next week.

“This menu is specifically for the hardcore poor who need ready-to-cook food at a reasonable price,“ he told reporters after a walkabout here today.

On the implementation of Op Menu 3.0 which started on Jan 23, Salahuddin said a total of 614 food premises were inspected nationwide and nine compound fines were imposed on premises for offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“However, the government wants to avoid legal action against the operators of food premises, so I hope they can obey the law and cooperate with the government,“ he said. - Bernama