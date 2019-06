ALOR STAR: A plastic goods recycling company owner was sentenced to a fine of RM50,000 and a day in prison by the Sessions Court here today for bribing an Immigration officer last January.

Judge Murtazadi Amran handed down the sentence after Hong Bak Chai, 61, pleaded guilty to giving a bribe of RM10,000 to an Immigration Department of Malaysia officer, Rozli Had, at a company in Sungai Petani at 1.22pm last Jan 15.

Hong was charged under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides for up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Sew Ping said although Hong pleaded guilty, the court must give a reasonable sentence against the accused because corruption is a very serious offence.

Defence counsel Ang Chun Pun, however, appealed to the court to sentence the accused with consideration due to his client having saved the time of the court, besides having various health problems and often need to seek follow-up treatment at the hospital.

“The accused’s income does not exceed RM5,000 per month and he has four children,” he said. — Bernama