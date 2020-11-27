RM50 million allocation a boost to Covid-19 frontliners in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: An additional allocation of RM50 million in Budget 2021 to combat Covid-19 in Sabah could enhance the frontliners’ ability to fight the pandemic, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the official spokesman for the Sabah State Government on Covid-19 said the RM50 million allocation could be used to cover various types of expenses including logistics and the purchase of food and medical equipment.

“We are thankful for this allocation, we really need more allocation to deal with Covid-19 in Sabah. Of course, some of our tasks will be made easier and smoother.

“The addition will give a good impact and make the frontliners happy when we have greater ability to help the people of Sabah affected by Covid-19,“ he said during a press conference here last night.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021) at the policy level. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in his winding-up speech announced an additional allocation of RM50 million to help the frontline face the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said as of yesterday, 25 Covid-19 clusters in the Peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan were found to have been caused by infections in Sabah.

“To date, a total of 84 Covid-19 clusters have been registered in Sabah, and of this total, 63 clusters are still active, while 21 clusters have ended,“ he said.

He said a total of 734 health workers in Sabah had been found positive for Covid-19 to date, of whom 666 had recovered.-Bernama