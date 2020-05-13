RM500 Aidilfitri bonus for civil servants in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today announced a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 for the 8,000 state civil servants from the JUSA grade and below.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the special financial aid will be paid out on May 19 involving a financial implication of RM4 million to the state government.

“This special aid is a symbol of appreciation for the service and loyalty given by the civil servants to the state government.

“I hope that this aid will be used to celebrate Hari Raya during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy also urged all local government authorities and statutory bodies in Pahang to extend the same assistance to 3,500 of their officers and staff. - Bernama