RM500 rebate for flood victims to buy electrical goods from Jan 7

PUTRAJAYA: Households hit by floods will each be given RM500 rebate to buy electrical goods under the Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) programme starting Jan 7, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

This is following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday on the provision of RM500 vouchers to flood victims for the purchase of electrical goods at selected premises or e-commerce platforms, he said.

Speaking at a press conference after the announcement of the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) 2022-2035 here today, he said eligible individuals could make purchases of electrical goods physically at premises registered under Save and e-commerce platforms, namely Lazada, Shopee and PGMall.

“Those affected by the floods, no matter in which state, if eligible, they are given an instant rebate for every purchase. For example, for goods worth RM1,000, they only have to pay RM500,” he said.

Currently, he said, there are 1,400 premises listed under Save operated by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA Malaysia) and the number would be increased to make it easier for flood victims to make purchases at premises near their homes.

According to him, the data so far shows that there are about 80,000 eligible households and the number will be updated from time to time.

He said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would issue verification documents to facilitate victims to make purchases.

He added that SEDA Malaysia, on Jan 7, would announce further details and mechanisms on the rebate.

Save is an e-rebate programme for households who purchase electrical goods. Previously, Save 2.0 offered an e-rebate of RM200 to households that purchase energy-efficient air conditioners or refrigerators. - Bernama