RM50,000 donated to families of landslide victims

PETALING JAYA: To reduce the burden of families of 20 teachers and students from SJK(C) Mun Choong affected in the Batang Kali landslide, Gadang Holdings Berhad yesterday donated RM50,000.

Gadang Holdings representative Jenny Wai said the staff and management of the firm was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“We were truly distraught when we learned that the teachers who died were highly respected by their students and mostly volunteers who had immersed themselves in charity work. We were also informed that one of the victims was the sole breadwinner of his family.

“On behalf of Gadang Holdings, I hope our small contribution, which is an expression of our condolences, will help to lighten the financial burden of the families. No contribution can overcome the sadness and loss felt by the families, but we felt we should do something to give them some support,” she said.

The school’s principal and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) president U Ching Ong received the cheque on behalf of the families.

The public and organisations who wish to extend support to the families may contribute funds via the school’s PTA Maybank account number 0143 3830 7442 and include the reference “XI Donate”.