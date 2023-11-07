RM50,000 each for 74 Chinese schools in Penang for maintenance purposes

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (KPM) is committed to looking after the welfare of teachers and students and creating a good learning environment by allocating at least RM50,000 in maintenance each for 74 Chinese schools in Penang.

Its deputy minister, Lim Hui Ying said the 74 schools were among the 81 government and government-aided Chinese schools in the state that had applied for maintenance allocations for this year.

“I will ensure that these schools get at least RM50,000 for school maintenance. These funds will be disbursed in a week or two,” she told reporters after visiting four Chinese schools here today.

The schools are SRJK(C) Chong Kuang, SJK(C) Kampung Jawi, SJK(T) Nibong Tebal and SJKC Pai Teik.

During the visit to schools, she also announced a total allocation of RM670,000 for upgrading and maintenance of the schools concerned, namely RM150,000 for SJKC Chong Kuang, RM200,000 for SJKC Kampung Jawi, RM170,000 for SJKT Nibong Tebal and RM150,000 for SJKC Pai Teik.

In another development, Lim said she hoped that more schools would emulate SRJK(C) Chong Kuang in implementing the Special Integration Education Programme (PPKI) for students with special needs.

“SRJK(C) Chong Kuang is a school that has three streams namely pre-school, PPKI and mainstream. There are 37 students in the school’s PPKI programme,” she added.

She said schools keen to start the PKKI programme should apply to the ministry to do so. - Bernama