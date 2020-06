KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM500,000 has been allocated for repair of the area at Sungai Sering which was affected by the landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay 4, Bukit Antarabangsa here last Saturday.

Pandan Indah State Assemblyman Izham Hashim said the work is conducted by the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

“The repair work is carried out in stages because we want to ensure there is no soil movement and monitoring of the area is being conducted twice daily for now,” he told reporters after observing repair work being in the area today.

It involves piling work to prevent soil movement behind the affected houses

Residents of seven double-storey terrace houses in the area had been ordered to vacate their homes following the landslide. - Bernama