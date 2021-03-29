RM550,000 worth of vape liquid seized in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 22 boxes of vape liquid worth RM550,000 that were found hidden in a bush near Kampung Degong, Pasir Mas, at midnight.

GOF Ninth Battalion commanding officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof however, said no one was arrested in the 12.30 am inspection that was carried following a public tip-off.

“When inspected, the boxes were found to contain more than 5,500 bottles of vape liquid.

“Each bottle of the Funta Grape E-Juice contains 50 ml of vape liquid,” he said in a statement, today.

Nor Azizan said they believed the contraband was meant to be smuggled into Thailand.

He said all the confiscated items would be handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) for further investigation in accordance with Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952.

A police report has also been lodged at the Lubok Setol police station, over the discovery of the items.- Bernama