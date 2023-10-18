RM550m for high-priority flood mitigation projects in Negeri Sembilan

REMBAU: An allocation of RM550 million has been set aside for three high-priority flood mitigation projects in Negeri Sembilan to tackle flood woes in the state, according to Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the three projects are the Sungai Jelai Flood Mitigation Plan in Kuala Pilah, Sungai Linggi Integrated River Basin Development Phase 5 and the Sungai Solok Flood Mitigation Plan in Port Dickson.

Another RM200 million has also been allocated for five flood mitigation projects (RTB), namely the Sungai Chempedak RTB in Jelebu, Sungai Raya RTB in Port Dickson, Sungai Batang Labu RTB in Seremban and Sungai Linggi Integrated River Basin Development Phase 4, as well as Sungai Pedas RTB in Rembau, all of which expected to be completed in 2026.

“Procurement process for the high-priority projects will also be expedited,” he told reporters after conducting a work visit to the drainage restoration sites in Taman Delima and Taman Anggerik here today.

The drainage restoration work, which aims to provide protection from the risk of flooding to 550 residents in the two residential areas, began on Aug 3 and is expected to be fully completed on Dec 21.

Meanwhile, the minister said the state irrigation and drainage department had been allocated RM5 million to implement 101 unexpected emergency works in numerous districts, which will benefit approximately 120,000 residents in Negeri Sembilan.

Of the total, 42 works had been completed, 22 are in progress, and 37 others were still in the procurement stage. - Bernama