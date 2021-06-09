RM551.56 mln for Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0 to benefit at least 1.6 mln people

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM551.56 million under the Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0 to benefit at least 1.6 million of the state’s population, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the initiatives under this package themed, ‘Bersama Menuju Kejayaan’ (Together Towards Success), included continuance of the Food Basket Programme for the target groups, RM1,000 aid for each fatal Covid-19 patient in a family, and a special assistance of RM500 for persons with disabilities.

Amirudin said the state government also agreed on a moratorium of one and a half months on the Hijrah loan payment for 40,000 Hijrah Selangor entrepreneurs, and extension of starting the loan instalment payment extended from six months to 12 for this year’s graduates which could be applied for through the Tabung Kumpulan Wang Biasiswa Negeri Selangor portal.

“The state government, through Yayasan Hijrah Selangor (Hijrah), has also allocated RM80 million to assist 8,000 entrepreneurs with capital to start a business, particularly those who have lost their job or are earning less income due to the Movement Control Order implementation,” he added.

Amirudin said assistance would also be given to 2,632 individuals renting the People’s Housing Project units and 477 participants of the Skim Smart Sewa by postponing the rental payment for July and a one-off aid of RM450 for kindergarten operators and RM150 for each kindergarten teacher in the state.

He said that under the same package, an additional fund of RM200 million would go to Selangor Advance, thus providing cash flow to the small and medium industries.

He also noted that the Selangor Agriculture Development Corporation would be implementing the Agro Prihatin Programme to buy fresh produce and resell it to the public with a discount of 50 percent, thus indirectly helping over 200 livestock breeders, farmers and fishermen.

According to him, RM 2.55 million was allocated to assist the tourism industry in the state through the Tourism Activities Assistance Grant, Selangor 2.0 Tourism Vouchers, Digitalisation of Training Programme and one-off financial assistance for tourism associations in the state.

Since last year, the state has implemented the Pakej Selangor Prihatin 1 and 2 amounting to RM400 million, Economic Stimulus Package which is expected to have an economic impact worth RM55.85 billion, Pakej Kita Selangor 2021 amounting to RM 75.877 million and the special assistance of RM5 million for the operators of Ramadan bazaars and the traders there. — Bernama