RM5.7 million allocated to repair, build new houses for MAF veterans

KOTA BHARU: The Defence Ministry has allocated RM5.7 million through the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) for MAF veteran housing initiatives this year.

Deputy Minister Adly Zahari said the allocation was for the repair of 125 houses and the construction of 27 new houses.

To date, he said 44 houses belonging to MAF veterans, which were categorised as dilapidated, have been repaired while new construction has not been implemented yet.

“JHEV always works with the state JHEV on how we can strengthen them in various aspects,“ he told reporters after visiting MAF veteran, Che Ahmad Mamat, 66, who is suffering from leaky gut syndrome at his home in Kampung Pulau Panjang in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

Earlier, Adly also visited seven other MAF veterans in conjunction with the MAF Peduli Veteran programme aimed at identifying and helping former MAF personnel who are facing difficulties. - Bernama