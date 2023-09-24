RM57.2 mln allocation for Perlis to tackle flood problems

KANGAR: The federal government has allocated RM57.2 million to the Perlis state government to address the impacts of flooding on the people, said Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tion Sii.

Huang said the allocation is channelled under the High Priority Flood Mitigation Project that aims to tackle flood issues in high-risk areas nationwide starting this year until 2030, involving an allocation of RM11.8 billion as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Besides that, the state Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) also received an allocation totalling RM127 million to implement three projects focusing not only on flood mitigation but also on dam restoration and river conservation for the well-being of the Perlis people.

“The allocation is under the First Rolling Plan to the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said during his speech when officiating World Rivers Day at the DID floating market, here, today.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa and DID director-general Datuk Dr. Ahmad Anuar Othman.

Huang said a total of RM2.5 million is also allocated to carry out works as a preparation for the north-east monsoon season and to reduce flooding impacts.

Meanwhile, he said all departments and agencies under the ministry have been directed to make early preparations for the transitional phase between monsoons.

“Throughout Perlis, a total of 36 river water telemetry stations, 48 rainfall stations and 12 flood warning siren stations have been installed.

“The flood forecast model for the Sungai Perlis basin is operational and can forecast flooding up to seven days prior as well as give out flood warnings up to two days in advance,” he said.

In another development, Huang said Sungai Perlis has been selected to be the venue of the World Rivers Day celebration, which is being held for the first time in Perlis as it symbolises the unity and culture of the people.

Various activities were held including the sale of local products at the floating market, fishing and angling competitions, remote-controlled boat races, blood donation and exhibitions by government departments, agencies and local companies.-Bernama