RM593 million spent on emergency procurement of equipment for Covid treatment - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: More than half a billion has been spent by the government on additional medical equipment to ensure that all Covid-19 patients are treated accordingly, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it cost a total of RM593 million between 2020 and 2021 for the purchase of required medical equipment.

This did not include the RM148 million donations received from international and domestic organisations.

Khairy was responding to a question by Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) who wished to know the capability of government hospitals in treating Covid-19 patients.

Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) then pointed out that non-profit organisation Mercy Malaysia had to step in following a delay in receiving hospital beds from the Ministry of Health.

“When there is an increase in Covid-19 cases, then not only the number of beds needed will increase, but we also need to increase the manpower at the affected hospital so that these health officials are not overworked,“ she said.

Khary replied that the government has already set up the National Rapid Response Task Force that could deploy the manpower needed to any of the affected areas that are facing a surge in cases.

“For example, in Penang we mobilised a total of 223 healthcare workers, 57 medical officers, 36 nurses, and 62 assistant medical officers. while in Kedah, which I visited last Sunday, I had deployed 156 healthcare workers and 102 in Sabah,“ he said.- Bernama