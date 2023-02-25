RM59.82m allocation capable of revitalising growth of Ketengah

DUNGUN: An additional allocation of 50 per cent to the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) to RM59.82 million under Budget 2023 compared to RM39.8 million previously is capable of revitalising growth in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the allocation would enable various development agendas, including food supply guarantee projects, to be implemented.

As such, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, hoped that the allocation would be used effectively to provide the best service to about 200,000 Ketengah members.

“The high allocation to the agency (Ketengah) shows the ministry’s high hopes for the people to enjoy development through the budget that was tabled yesterday,” he said after a working visit to the Ketengah Headquarters in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier witnessed the handing over of the Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Disaster Fund, which was contributed through donations from Ketengah members and its subsidiaries.

He also suggested that the management of Ketengah, which manages the districts of Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman maximises the use of existing resources to drive growth in the region.

Ahmad Zahid said 17 potential tourism products and destinations in the region had the potential to attract local and foreign visitors and, thus, generate the region’s economy.

“Tasik Kenyir, which is rich in natural sustainability, has a huge potential if promotion is done to attract local and foreign tourists. In addition, there is a need to tap into its duty-free island status to develop the economy,” he said. - Bernama