RM5m bribery: Former CEO of automotive institute claims trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A former chief executive officer of an automotive institute claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of soliciting a bribe of RM5 million to help a company secure a training and work placement programme.

Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari, 56, was alleged to have solicited the bribe from a 37-year-old man as an incentive to secure the RM24 million programme from Syarikat A2Z Technology Sdn Bhd which is a subsidiary company of Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

The offence was allegedly committed at A2Z Technology Sdn Bhd office, Solaris Dutamas here, between 11am and 3pm, in May 2021.

The charge framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, provides imprisonment of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How urged the RM300,000 bail imposed on the accused by the Shah Alam Sessions Court earlier, be tied to the case today.

“The accused will be charged again in the same court with money laundering on May 10 and in the Alor Setar Sessions Court on May 24 and we will apply for the cases to be tried together at the Sessions Court here,“ he said.

Counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed who represented Mohamad Madani agreed that the bail be tied to the earlier case.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed the prosecution’s application and set June 9 for mention of the case.

On April 14, Mohamad Madani was charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court with accepting a bribe of RM5 million from an individual through a bank account as a reward for helping a company secure a contract worth RM12 million. - Bernama