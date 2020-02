KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court hearing the corruption case involving Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in connection with a hybrid solar project in Sarawak was today told that the RM5 million in two bags which were earlier placed inside a luxury car was meant for a “RM”.

Businessman Razak Othman, 52, said his friend, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, told him about it a few months after the bags containing the money were delivered to a building next to the Pavilion.

“At that point of time, I did not know who Saidi was referring to and I also did not ask him, with the thoughts that he purposely wanted to keep it a secret,” he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nadia Mohd Izhar.

In reading out his witness statement, Razak, who had known Saidi for about 12 years, said in December 2016, Saidi had requested for his company to go the Jalan Tuanku Maybank branch.

“We went to the cash room on the first floor of the bank, where Saidi took the money on the counter and handed it over to me for me to count. A bank officer and Saidi told me that each pack of the money amounted to RM100,000.

“The money was wrapped in transparent plastic and I could clearly see that the money was in RM100 notes. Then I put RM2,500,000 in each of the two bags,” he added.

Razak said Saidi then asked him to accompany him to deliver the money to someone, but did not say who or why.

“I agreed to follow Saidi because of our friendship. Then I saw a Toyota Hilux, with two men inside, behind the (Range Rover) car that Saidi and I were in.

“One of the men (in the Toyota Hilux) then got into the rear seat of the car Saidi and I were in,” he said, and told the court that he did not know who the man was.

Razak, who is Saidi’s business partner in Trace Tag International (Asia) Sdn Bhd, said Saidi’s driver, Shamsul Rizal Sharbini, then sent (the three of them) to the building besides Pavilion and on arrival, he saw a few men, as if waiting for them, at the door to the building.

“After that, Saidi and I were taken to a lift and got out on a certain floor where we were then taken to a meeting room. There were two Chinese-looking men waiting in the room.

“I could not identify the two men, neither could I ascertain whether one of them was Datuk Rizal Mansor because I did not know him,” said Razak, adding that the two bags with the money were placed at one corner of the room and then taken to a multi-purpose vehicle which was waiting in front of the lobby.

Rosmah, 68, has claimed trial to a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor as gratification for helping the company to secure the RM1.25 billion Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for the 369 rural schools in Sarawak, through direct negotiation from the Education Ministry.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here; her house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on March 9. - Bernama