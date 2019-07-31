RM5m went into Najib’s account to ensure cheque for Umno didn’t bounce: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today heard that a sum of RM5 million was transferred in September 2014 from Putra Perdana Construction’s Allianz Bank account into Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s AmBank account to ensure a cheque issued to political party, Umno did not bounce.

Former AmBank relationship manager, Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, revealed this during cross-examination by counsel Harvinderjit Singh on the 46th day of the former premier’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Harvinderjit read out the transcript of the conversation she had with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, and former Putra Perdana group CEO, Jerome Lee on Sept 10, 2014.

The chat log revealed that Yu contacted Low on the morning of Sept 10, 2014 to inform him that a sum of RM3.8 million must be wired into Najib’s account by 3 pm, the same day.

The log also mentioned that the RM5 million cheque would have to be returned if he failed to do so.

Harvinderjit: Low then told you to contact Jerome to transfer funds into the account ... you then communicated with Lee until a sum of RM5 million was transferred from Putra Perdana Construction’s Allianz Bank account into Najib’s account?

Yu: Yes.

According to the chat log, Low instructed Yu to inform Jerome that the transfer of funds should not be made from Putra Perdana’s AmBank account.

To another question, the witness also said that cheques were still issued from Najib’s account despite having insufficient funds.

“I told Low to notify the account holder not to issue any more cheques and also told him that the then AmBank group managing director, Ashok Ramamurthy had prevented cash deposits,“ she said, adding that the, cheques, however, were still issued.

Yu also confirmed a transfer of 5.75 million pounds into Najib’s AmBank account from Low-linked firm, Vista Equity Partners Ltd, based in the Seychelles, in 2014.

She said both transactions were noted as “gift” in the supporting documents provided to AmBank and the transactions did not trigger any red flag.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama