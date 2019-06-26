RM6.35m in currencies found hidden in car boot, two detained

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle out local and foreign currencies amounting to RM6.35 million recently.

State Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said on June 18, a raiding team seized a Honda Accord vehicle at the Singapore-bound area of the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Gelang Patah.

“Our team conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle and found four boxes in the boot of the car.

“The driver was ordered to open the boxes and the team found RM6.075 million, SGD10,000 (RM30,505) and USD60,000 (RM250,890). It amounted to a total of RM6,356,395,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Two local men, aged 25 and 26 years respectively, were detained while the vehicle and the boxes were confiscated.

The case is being investigated under Section 28B (1) and read together with Section 86A (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Anti- Terrorism Financing Act and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the act, any person leaving Malaysia with any amount in cash exceeding the value as prescribed by the authorities, must declare the amount to the relevant authority.

Failure to do so can lead to a fine not exceeding RM3 million or an imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction. — Bernama