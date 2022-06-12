RM600 billion govt funds: MACC opens investigation paper (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on the misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds by the previous government.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter but declined to reveal more details on the investigation being carried out by the agency.

“Yes, MACC has opened an investigation paper on the issue (RM600 billion funds),” he said briefly.

The controversy over the usage of emergency funds totalling more than RM600 billion when the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic had been raised by former Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari on Nov 15.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would leave it to the investigation body to look into the issue of the RM600 billion allegedly misappropriated by the earlier government.

According to Anwar, the Finance Ministry had acknowledged several breaches involving the funds.

Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was yesterday reported as saying that he was not afraid to be investigated over allegations of misappropriating government funds amounting to RM600 billion when heading the administration before this. - Bernama