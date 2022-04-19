RM6.2 mln distributed to 6,186 families affected by floods: Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has channelled about RM6.2 million to 6,186 families affected by the floods from the end of last year to March this year, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the lists of victims involved were confirmed by the district level disaster committee and channelled through the state assembly service centres in the affected areas.

“Apart from the Bantuan Ihsan Banjir aid of RM1,000 to each family, the state government also provides assistance including exemption from land title reprint fee and lost title registration fee.

“RM1 million has been allocated for repairing houses and infrastructure while for emergency work to repair damaged roads and bridges (RM5 million), as well as assistance for basic needs such as clothing and food (RM700,000),” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Anthony Loke Siew Fook (PH-Chennah) who wanted to know the steps that have been and are being taken by the state government in the recovery process after the massive floods that hit Negeri Sembilan in December last year.

Apart from that, Aminuddin said the state government had also spent RM300,000 for clean-up work in the four districts affected by the floods as well as post-flood rehabilitation steps in six districts which include gotong-royong for cleaning and rehabilitation of these areas.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Action Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir said 491 agrofood entrepreneurs in the state were affected by the floods from December 2020 up to January this year.

He said of the total, 239 individuals were from the crops, livestock (141) and aquaculture (111) sectors.

Bakri said the state government had channelled RM1,000 each to all agrofood entrepreneurs through the state assembly service centres and their respective area coordinators.

He was replying to questions from Datuk Seri Dr Awaluddin Said (BN-Kota) and Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Gemencheh) who wanted to know the number of agrofood entrepreneurs affected by the floods and the type of assistance provided to these individuals. - Bernama