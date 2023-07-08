RM65.66m to upgrade, repair toilets in 938 schools: Johor exco

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of RM65.66 million has been allocated to repair and upgrade toilets in 938 schools in Johor, said state Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norliza Noh (pix).

She said that RM33.25 million of the amount will be disbursed to 475 schools through the state Education Department, while the state Development Office will dispense RM32.41 million to 463 schools.

“The Johor government, under the leadership of Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, is also very grateful to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek for the allocation of RM70,000 to each school in Malaysia,” she said in a Facebook post today.

On July 11, Fadhlina was quoted as saying that the Ministry of Education was giving all schools nationwide three months to solve their toilet maintenance issues, with an allocation of RM70,000 to each school. - Bernama